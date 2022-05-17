Will Fortnite Chapter 3, season 2 have an end-of-season event?

Fortnite has become an entertainment juggernaut in the last five years since its release. During that time, many players have landed on the island to see what new changes and events are happening.

From concerts to story events, Fortnite has always had plenty to offer its recurring fans. And now, it seems like another event is set to take place before the end of Chapter Three, season two.

Shortly after releasing the 20.40 version of the game, Epic Games posted a teaser trailer on the official Fortnite Twitter account. In it, some strained voices can be heard before a picture of the head of the mech from earlier seasons forms on the screen. While there’s no more information than this in the video, many players have begun assuming that the Mecha Team Leader will be returning in some form.

Since a war is currently ongoing in Fortnite, players will likely help The Seven in a final battle against the Imagined Order. Given that the IO has leveled up their skills with a Doomsday Device, the Foundation and his allies will likely need all the help they can get from the Loopers.

Popular Twitter data miner iFireMonkey posted a list of cues from the upcoming event, indicating what players can expect. Several lines with the words “tank” and “war” indicate it will likely be an escalation of what players have already seen. There is also a section with different “moon” titles that might indicate players coming in contact with space.

Outside of this, players aren’t sure what to expect when the live event happens at the end of this season. In the weeks leading up to it, Fortnite could implement different quests and Wild Weeks to help players get all the experience they can as they get ready for the last event.

While Chapter Three, season two is set to end on June 3, players could expect the event the day of or before the end of the season.