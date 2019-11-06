Why isn’t Epic publishing patch notes for Fortnite Chapter 2?

It seems like patch notes are a thing of the past for Fortnite Chapter Two. But it’s possible that this may be a part of Epic Games’ marketing strategy.

Patch notes have been nonexistent since the black hole sucked away the original Fortnite map and we were introduced to Chapter Two in October.

Image via Epic Games

Each week, there’s a new update or patch for Fortnite. Epic usually posted a set of patch notes revealing what exactly was adjusted. Weapon adjustments, bug fixes, new weapons, vaulted weapons, and more used to be laid out for all players to know exactly what was changed.

Epic has released minimal information about weekly changes recently, however. The last battle royale post was published on Oct. 29, detailing information on Fortnitemares.

In fact, there was a new weapon added to Fortnite on Nov. 5, the Harpoon Gun, without any announcement.

Before Chapter Two, players automatically knew what was new with each update. Epic essentially ruined any surprises by hinting at changes with in-game news trackers and patch notes.

Epic has relied on weekly updates to introduce new weapons and content to keep the game fresh, but maybe the company has elected to remove patch notes for Fortnite: Battle Royale so players can uncover what’s new on their own.

Epic hasn’t responded to Dot Esports’ request for comment on the lack of patch notes in Fortnite Chapter Two.