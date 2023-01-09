Why did Fortnite remove the Shockwave Hammer?

Fortnite is one of the most-played games in the world right now thanks to its five-plus years of community building. Throughout that time, Epic Games has consistently changed the way the game is played through new POIs, mechanics, and weapons. But this doesn’t always end well. Sometimes, Epic has to disable the weapons it just put into the game due to bugs.

Now, it seems like Fortnite has run into another issue with a popular weapon this season, the Shockwave Hammer, which has been temporarily removed. Here’s all the information you need to know about why Fortnite removed the Shockwave Hammer from the battle royale.

What happened to the Shockwave Hammer in Fortnite?

The Shockwave Hammer was temporarily removed from all playlists last night due to a bug affecting it, according to a tweet from the official Fortnite Status page. While it’s unclear what this bug was, it was likely something game-breaking enough that Epic thought it better to remove it from the game’s equation entirely.

Due to an issue, we have temporarily disabled the Shockwave Hammer in all playlists.



Our intent is to re-enable the Shockwave Hammer in the next game update when this issue has been resolved. pic.twitter.com/I2Ap8XCbZ7 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 9, 2023

The same tweet says the intent of the developer is to re-enable the Shockwave Hammer in the game’s next update. This will likely either be tomorrow, Jan. 10, or a week later on Jan. 17. Regardless, it was never Epic’s intention to remove the hammer entirely, so it’s likely that players will see it again before the end of the season.

Another indicator that this will come sooner rather than later is the fact that Epic hasn’t changed any of the quests regarding the hammer. This likely means that it’s planned to come back in enough time for players to continue to use it during the season. As with other weapons in the game, it will likely be sunset before too long, so players should get the most out of it when it comes back.

That’s all you need to know about what happened to the Shockwave Hammer in Fortnite.