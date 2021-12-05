Who voices Jonesy in Fortnite?

Jonesy is one of the first characters that players play as in Fortnite. Despite starting his journey in Fortnite as one of the default skins, Jonesy worked his way up and became a core part of the game regardless of the storyline.

Jonesy usually kept it silent, until his voice was revealed during a cutscene. When Jonesy spoke for the first time, fans were greeted with a familiar voice that they may have heard in other titles.

Who is the voice actor of Jonesy in Fortnite?

Troy Baker voices Jonesy in Fortnite. Considering how Epic Games puts in a lot of resources into collaboration events, it isn’t a surprise that the company went with a high-profile name within the gaming scene.

If you were wondering where you may have heard Troy Baker before, he voiced Kanji Tatsumi in Persona 4, Booker DeWitt in Bioshock Infinite, Bruce Banner in Marvel’s Avengers, and Samuel Drake in Uncharted 4. You may also have heard of him due to his singing career, including the 2014 solo album Sitting in the Fire.

Troy Baker is one of the most well-known voice actors in gaming, and he’s been a part of the ecosystem since 1999. One of his first gaming projects was voicing Eikichi Mishina in Persona 2: Innocent Sin.

Considering Jonesy has evolved into being a centerpiece in the Fortnite universe, the chances are that the players may start hearing more of Troy Baker in the future. With Jonesy setting the bar too high, more famous cameos can make their way into Fortnite, allowing fans to hear more familiar voices from the gaming world inside Fortnite.

Fans who’d like to check out all of Troy Baker’s work can check out his IMDB page.