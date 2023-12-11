Who are Rare Villagers in LEGO Fortnite?

Rare Villagers offer LEGO Fortnite players valuable resources, so shouldn’t be underestimated. But they’re also not easy to get, as their name suggests.

Finding the best Villagers for your area is hard work —and making them stay is also challenging. You put a lot of effort into it, and getting the Rare Villagers plays a big part in this process.

By upgrading your Village, you’ll also be able to ask more of your Villagers by assigning tasks and ask them to help you in dungeons. You can also remove Villagers, if you want them gone for various reasons. While you’re monitoring those characters, Rare Villagers should certainly get your undivided attention.

What are Rare Villagers in LEGO Fortnite?

Upgrade your Village to get Rare Villagers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Compared to regular Villagers, Rare Villagers are much harder to find. Rare Villagers can increase your Village rating and provide valuable services, so they’re a big part of making your Village great.

The way Rare Villagers work in LEGO Fortnite is still unclear since the game mode only released recently, and many intricacies of it are still being discovered.

We know that Rare Villagers can appear in several different ways. Sometimes, you see them randomly appear in your Village. That’s the easiest way to get them, but there are low chances of it happening. You can increase your chances by trading rare items with Merchants and using Villager potions, though. You can also find them in trading posts and rare biomes.

In the mountains, for example, you can find the Yeti. When you find them outside your area, you can ask them to Explore with you and take them back to your Village. Once home, you can suggest they join your Village, but they’ll certainly be picky. They’ll tell you if you need to make some upgrades before joining. But don’t worry: they will wait for you while you complete the requirements and join you once it’s done.