Category:
Fortnite

Who are Rare Villagers in LEGO Fortnite?

Get their precious abilities to enhance your village.
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Dec 11, 2023 07:20 am
|
Updated: Dec 11, 2023 07:40 am
A LEGO Fortnite character standing next to a Village Square.

Rare Villagers offer LEGO Fortnite players valuable resources, so shouldn’t be underestimated. But they’re also not easy to get, as their name suggests.

Finding the best Villagers for your area is hard work —and making them stay is also challenging. You put a lot of effort into it, and getting the Rare Villagers plays a big part in this process.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

By upgrading your Village, you’ll also be able to ask more of your Villagers by assigning tasks and ask them to help you in dungeons. You can also remove Villagers, if you want them gone for various reasons. While you’re monitoring those characters, Rare Villagers should certainly get your undivided attention.

What are Rare Villagers in LEGO Fortnite?

Upgrade Village HUD in LEGO Fortnite
Upgrade your Village to get Rare Villagers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Compared to regular Villagers, Rare Villagers are much harder to find. Rare Villagers can increase your Village rating and provide valuable services, so they’re a big part of making your Village great.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

The way Rare Villagers work in LEGO Fortnite is still unclear since the game mode only released recently, and many intricacies of it are still being discovered.

Related

Best Villagers in LEGO Fortnite listed
Can you move your village in LEGO Fortnite? – Answered
Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

We know that Rare Villagers can appear in several different ways. Sometimes, you see them randomly appear in your Village. That’s the easiest way to get them, but there are low chances of it happening. You can increase your chances by trading rare items with Merchants and using Villager potions, though. You can also find them in trading posts and rare biomes.

In the mountains, for example, you can find the Yeti. When you find them outside your area, you can ask them to Explore with you and take them back to your Village. Once home, you can suggest they join your Village, but they’ll certainly be picky. They’ll tell you if you need to make some upgrades before joining. But don’t worry: they will wait for you while you complete the requirements and join you once it’s done.

related content

Read Article How to add friends as World Key Holders in LEGO Fortnite
A LEGO Fortnite character inside their world looking at their friend

How to add friends as World Key Holders in LEGO Fortnite

Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Dec 11, 2023
Read Article How to get Cheese in LEGO Fortnite
Cheese in LEGO Fortnite

How to get Cheese in LEGO Fortnite

Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Dec 11, 2023
Read Article How to make a monorail in LEGO Fortnite
Monorail in LEGO Fortnite

How to make a monorail in LEGO Fortnite

Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Dec 10, 2023
Read Article Every resource in LEGO Fortnite
Two LEGO Fortnite characters with weapons

Every resource in LEGO Fortnite

Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Dec 10, 2023
Read Article How to find out what your server seed is in LEGO Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite character with an axe

How to find out what your server seed is in LEGO Fortnite

Harrison Thomas Harrison Thomas Dec 10, 2023

Related Content

Read Article How to add friends as World Key Holders in LEGO Fortnite
A LEGO Fortnite character inside their world looking at their friend
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite

How to add friends as World Key Holders in LEGO Fortnite

Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Dec 11, 2023
Read Article How to get Cheese in LEGO Fortnite
Cheese in LEGO Fortnite
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite

How to get Cheese in LEGO Fortnite

Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Dec 11, 2023
Read Article How to make a monorail in LEGO Fortnite
Monorail in LEGO Fortnite
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite

How to make a monorail in LEGO Fortnite

Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Dec 10, 2023
Read Article Every resource in LEGO Fortnite
Two LEGO Fortnite characters with weapons
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite

Every resource in LEGO Fortnite

Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Dec 10, 2023
Read Article How to find out what your server seed is in LEGO Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite character with an axe
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite

How to find out what your server seed is in LEGO Fortnite

Harrison Thomas Harrison Thomas Dec 10, 2023
Continue to next article

Author

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.