“Where’s the party at?”: Stephen A. Smith gets his own Fortnite Easter Egg after viral clip

Several months after Stephen A. Smith went viral for referencing Fortnite and joking about “dropping Tilted Towers,” developers Epic Games have bestowed the NBA icon with a hilarious Easter Egg on the eve of the new Reload update.

Fortnite fans were quick to spot a picture of Tilted Towers shared by the dev team in their news release that featured a short caption that clearly gave a cheeky wink to basketball analyst Stephen A. Smith⁠—more specifically, the viral clip of Smith telling the world where he would drop in the battle royale’s map.

Fans were impressed by Smith’s Fortnite acumen. Image via Epic Games

The clip in question saw Smith perfectly reference Fortnite’s most popular POI. During a segment on The Stephen A. Smith Show, NZomback (from X, formerly Twitter) asked the host “Where we landing Stephen A?” The analyst responded: “Tilted Towers, in the middle of the map, because that’s where the party’s at.”

Smith’s selection of Tilted Towers was very well-received by Fortnite players and fans and the funny little segment quickly went viral across X and other social media platforms. Both the basketball and gaming fandoms loved the bit.

Since then, the TV personality has expressed a desire to have his own skin in Fortnite, marking one of the more unexpected crossover ideas to surface in the battle royale’s community. During a recent TV show episode, Smith had a conversation with a Fortnite developer, which he then posted about on his official X account.

In the popular Call Stephen A segment, the NBA analyst answered a question about his favorite Fortnite skin and then humorously asked the developer about a collaboration, inquiring when he would get his own design, and posting an AI design for his dream character.

Fans loved that idea, with many suggesting Fortnite cosmetic additions that might complement it, including a cowboy hat, which he regularly uses, as well as his famous line, “I’m here to tell you… We don’t care.”—itself another meme.

Epic has yet to respond to that latest request, but considering the devs snuck an Easter Egg in for Stephen A. Smith, a skin might not be too far behind.

