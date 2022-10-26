Fortnite is in the middle of its Halloween celebration, bringing together players from all around the world to take on the quests of Fortnitemares. Earlier quests invited players to fight zombies, destroy furniture, and dig up spooky tablature. Now, players are being asked to read epitaphs on gravestones across the island.

There are currently Goofy Gravestones spread across the island, with some either being sponsored by different companies or holding witty lines meant to mess with players. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to read epitaphs at different Goofy Gravestones in Fortnite.

Where to find Goofy Gravestones in Fortnite

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

There are several different gravestones all across Fortnite‘s map, from the east to the west. You’ll find Goofy Gravestones at the following locations:

Southern edge of Shiny Sound

Two near the south of Grim Gables

Southern edge of Chrome Crossroads

In the middle of Loot Lake

In between Chrome Crossroads and Tilted Towers

Southwest edge of Tilted Towers

South of Greasy Grove

Southwest of the Reality Tree

You’ll need to head to at least five of these locations and interact with each of the gravestones to complete the quest. They are all across the island, so it’s very feasible that you could complete the quest in a single match. Just prioritize moving across the island over fighting and you’ll complete the quest in no time.

These headstones each have a unique caption that players can read once they’ve interacted with it. Apparently, one is even sponsored by No Sweat Insurance, who seem to be increasing their hold on the island with the variety of balloons being used to lift POIs out of the Chrome.