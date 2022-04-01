With so many places to pick up weapons in Fortnite—from chests to supply drops to NPCs and even items just sitting on the floor—it’s easy to forget you can also spend Gold Bars at vending machines to purchase weapons.

Vending machines are spread across the Fortnite map. One or two are located at most landmarks, with a rotating selection of items to buy including guns, healing items, and shield items. Players have an added reason to purchase a Rare weapon from a vending machine in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 2 since it was added as a seasonal quest as of April 1—no fooling.

Where to purchase a Rare weapon from a vending machine in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 2

Unfortunately for players, with the nature of vending machines spawning with different loot each time, there’s no set guarantee that the machine you visit will have a Rare weapon. As a strategy, you should start at the landmark locations on the outer edges of the map and work your way in, visiting the other landmarks and checking the machines there.

Image via Epic Games.

A Rare weapon will cost anywhere from 40 to 50 Gold Bars for a Sidearm, SMG, or rifle, up to around 200 Gold Bars for a sniper rifle. You’ll be able to see on your mini-map what kind of vending machine it is; the ones with the Health icon will only sell healing items, so if you see one of those on the map you can move on.

Like the other season quests during this season, it rewards you with 20,000 XP upon purchase of a Rare weapon from a vending machine.