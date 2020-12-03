Where to place a camera near the Beachside Mansion in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 | Dot Esports

It’s a long and hard road to reach the end of Fortnite‘s chapter two, season five battle pass. If you can’t find where to place a camera near the beachside mansion, here’s how to complete the challenge.

Head to the westernmost edge of the Fortnite island, southwest of Sweaty Sands and northwest of Holly Hedges. The beachside mansion is near the top of the raised cliff that overlooks the heart-shaped island off the coast.

Once you find the beachside mansion, go up the slope to find a rock outcropping. There, you should see a holographic image of a camera, which will prompt you to “start surveillance” when you approach it.

If you still can’t find it, here’s a video guide.

Start spying with a button press, and you should be rewarded with your experience, which should help you in the level grind to Baby Yoda and the full Beskar armor.