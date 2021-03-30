Where to forage Bouncy Eggs in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

With Easter approaching, a new seasonal event in Fortnite was launched to celebrate the occasion. In addition to all the weekly quests, players will be able to complete legendary challenges that reward experience and cosmetic items.

The first line of legendary quests asks players to forage Bouncy Eggs hidden around the Fortnite island. This questline is made up of five challenges, each requiring you to forage more Bouncy Eggs than the other. You'll need to find 10 Bouncy Eggs to complete the first step of the challenge, which will reward players with a Tactical Quaxes Pickaxe.

How to forage Bouncy Eggs in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6?

Bouncy Eggs are a new kind of forageable item that's scattered around the map. They aren't stashed away in specific locations--instead, you'll find them inside loot boxes or even randomly scattered on the floor as you continue to loot. You'll need to interact with a Bouncy Egg to pick them up, which will count as foraging and score towards completing the quests.

Consuming a Bouncy Egg gives you shields and reduces the overall gravity for your character. This means that you'll be able to jump slightly higher and ignore fall damage while you're under Bouncy Egg's effect.

Bouncy Eggs can be found in both regular matches and the Team Rumble game mode. Considering not many players focus on looting in Team Rumble matches, the chances of you collecting more Bouncy Eggs may be higher in them.

The four additional Bouncy Eggs quest will reward players with 24,500 XP points each.

Besides helping you complete the new legendary questline, Bouncy Eggs can also be a critical consumable item to keep in your inventory, especially toward the late game. The number of forts and box fights drastically increase toward the late game, making moving around almost impossible. You can use Bouncy Eggs' reduced gravity effect to make it to safety since you'll be harder to shoot at.

You can also use Bouncy Eggs before jumping down from tall buildings, allowing you to pull off epic escapes when your enemies least expect it.

