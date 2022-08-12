Where to find UFOs in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three

Fortnite first introduced UFOs during the alien event in Chapter Two, season seven. This was a very popular event that players continue to talk about and reference today. Now, Epic Games has seen it fit to bring back one of the major parts of that event, the driveable UFOs. Players can now find these parked across the map during the Flying Objects Weekend.

Here’s all you need to know about where to find the UFOs in Fortnite.

UFO locations in Fortnite

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

UFOs are giant spaceships that the visiting aliens left last year when they were drawn to the island. Now, players are able to find them again, parked at different POIs across the map. The following are the best places you can go to find a guaranteed UFO.

In the north part of Chonker’s Speedway

In the south part of the Joneses, near a barn

Slightly northeast of Greasy Grove

Southeast of The Daily Bugle

West from the middle of Sleepy Sound

South across the river from Logjam Lotus

Once you get close to the UFOs, they’re easy to spot. The big round disks have purple energy resonating from them and they’ll also be resting on two legs. When you find one, enter it like you would any other vehicle and press the accelerate key to lift off. The controls are very similar to previous flying vehicles in Fortnite like the Choppa.

The UFO comes with a few different attachments and special features. It has a tractor beam, which means you can pick up unsuspecting enemies or teammates and take them for a ride around the island. If you’re not feeling like an interstellar taxi service is your forte, there’s also a large cannon the player can use to blast enemies away.

While the UFOs are here for Flying Objects Weekend, players will have to wait to see if Epic allows them to stay until the end of the season.