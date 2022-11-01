This gun is perfect for space battles... not that you'll have any.

Fortnite continues to be one of the most popular live-service games thanks to the frequent introduction of new weapons, cosmetics, and more. As part of the v22.30 update, Epic Games brought back the Pulse Rifle, a unique weapon that was previously introduced to the game during Chapter Two, season seven.

The Pulse Rifle deals quick damage while aiming down the sights. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find the Pulse Rifle in Fortnite.

Where to find the Pulse Rifle in Fortnite

Players who want to use the Pulse Rifle should consider looking on the ground and in regular chest loot. That’s where the weapon has the highest chance of spawning, so players should go to places that have the highest chance of spawning ground loot and chests. This includes some of the major POIs like Titled Towers or Rave Cave, which have an abundance of loot spawning areas.

According to the Fortnite wiki, the Pulse Rifle’s hip fire stats for a Rare variant are as follows:

DPS: 138.6

138.6 Damage: 33

33 Fire rate: 4.2

4.2 Magazine size: 16

16 Reload time: 3.15s

When aiming down the sights of this weapon, the damage increases, at the cost of the DPS and fire rate:

DPS: 102.9

102.9 Damage: 49

49 Fire rate: 2.1

2.1 Magazine size: 16

16 Reload time: 3.15s

The weapon was added at the beginning of the Skywalker Week mini-event, but it will likely last beyond when this event is. With the season having only about a month left, it would make sense that the weapon could stay in the loot pool until then.