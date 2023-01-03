As one of the most popular live-service games, Fortnite is constantly introducing new content to keep players engaged and entertained. With Winterfest 2022 just ending, Epic Games is back from its break and getting ready for the next major content update. In the meantime, however, the devs are still keeping things interesting by introducing the new Guardian Shield today.

This new shield looks similar to the Oathkeeper’s armor, the level 100 battle pass skin, and will allow players to block many attacks. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find the Guardian Shield in Fortnite.

How to find the Guardian Shield in Fortnite

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

You’ll need to look in special chests to get the Guardian Shield, namely the white and gold Oathbound chests found at certain POIs. Some of the more fortified locations, like The Citadel and Anvil Square, will have a few different Oathbound chests each, but they can largely be found on the mid-to-northwest side of the island.

Using the map above from Fortnite.gg, you’ll notice that you should land in locations like Anvil Square and work your way north and west to hit up some of the lesser-known Oathbound chests. There’s no guarantee that you’ll find the Guardian Shield in your first chest, though, as this is also the spawning location for the other special weapons this season like the Impact Hammer.

But as long as you take your time and search a few different Oathbound chests, you’ll likely have the weapon before you know it. In the meantime, searching a variety of these special chests will also help ensure that you get other loot that will help you be a well-rounded combatant as the match goes on.

As long as you can find a couple of Oathbound chests, that’s all you need to know about where to find the Guardian Shield in Fortnite.