Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, even still being nominated at The Game Awards to this day. Epic Games is able to maintain this audience through continued content updates that offer new challenges and items that change up the battle royale. The most recent update, v22.40, brought the new Grapple Glider item to the Island.

You can use this new item to get out of a fight by grappling away. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find the Grapple Glider in Fortnite.

Where to find the Grapple Glider in Fortnite

If you’re looking for a Grapple Glider, you should check the ground, Chests, Chrome Chests, and Supply Drops. This essentially means that you can find the Grapple Glider in nearly every place that loot spawns, with the exception of coolers and ice boxes.

For the greatest chance at finding the Grapple Glider, look at POIs that have a large chance of spawning loot. POIs like Tainted Towers and Rave Cave have a large amount of Chest and ground loot spawns, so the chance of finding the Grapple Glider is higher there. You can also use a Dial-a-Drop to summon a Supply Drop, which also has a chance to spawn a Grapple Glider.

The Grapple Glider allows you to pull yourself to a new location above you and then throws out your glider once you’re in the air.

While it’s harder to find this item specifically, play enough matches and you’ll eventually find one on the island. That’s all you need to know about where to find the Grapple Glider in Fortnite.