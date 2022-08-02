Fortnite is constantly changing with each new update, bringing new items or updating old ones with a new twist. As part of the summer celebration in Fortnite, new items have been added to the game. The Firework Flare Gun is the best way to get your enemy’s position while also showing a little bit of a summer flair.

Here’s all you need to know about where to find the Firework Flare Gun in Fortnite.

How to find the Firework Flare Gun in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

The Flare Gun in Fortnite is currently part of the loot pool, meaning that players will find it anywhere they can find Rare loot. This means it could spawn in places like treasure chests or on the ground. With that in mind, your best bet is to find places where a lot of loot and chest spawns on the map, like large POIs.

When looking for the Firework Flare Gun, try starting in big POIs like Tilted Towers, Rave Cave, Sleepy Sound, or Daily Bugle. All of these places have a large range of loot that will spawn on the ground as well as different chests. If you need a Flare Gun, run around and search as many areas in your chosen POI as fast as you can.

Since the No Sweat Summer quest requires that you fire the Firework Flare Gun at Tilted Towers or Sanctuary, you should look for the weapon near those POIs. Finding it and having enough time to fire it at one of the locations will be tricky, so it’s important you start searching as close as possible.