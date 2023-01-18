Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games thanks to the fact that Epic Games isn’t afraid to try new things with each update. As shown in the Chapter Four trailer, players saw a robotic drone that seemed to be some kind of bird. Now we know that it’s called the Falcon Scout drone, and it’s been added as part of the v22.30 update.

This drone will help players keep a watchful eye over the battlefield and make them aware of any loot that might be too far. Here’s all the info you need to know about where to find the Falcon Scout drone in Fortnite.

Where are the Falcon Scout drones in Fortnite?

Image via Epic Games

Players will be able to find the Falcon Scout drones in several places, including ground loot spawns, regular chests, Oathbound chests, and supply drops. This means that players can find the item pretty much everywhere, but going somewhere with a higher chance of chest and ground loot will be your best bet at finding the drone quickly. Locations like The Citadel and Anvil Square have lots of loot.

The Falcon Scout is a new tool in the game that lets players do a couple of different things, including recon. The drone has the ability to ping and place markers, but it can also Caw to reveal all your enemies within a certain radius. Be wary though, as this Caw will alert any nearby enemies to your drone’s presence.

Another cool ability is that players can open containers and carry loot using the drone, which can help prevent death in some risky areas.

You should be aware of the Falcon Scout’s health at all times because enemy players can deal damage and eventually destroy it. If you abuse the Caw ability or don’t see the enemy in time, it’s very possible that your drone could be destroyed.