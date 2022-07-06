Where to Find the Durrrburger Relic in The Temple & The Ruins in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Fortnite Chapter Three, season three made its debut with yet another stacked battle pass. One of the exclusive skins of this season, Indiana Jones requires players to complete a set of challenges to unlock its additional cosmetics.

If you’re after Indiana Jones’ Expedition Bag Back Bling, you’ll need to make your way to the Temple and the Ruins to find the Durrrburger Relic. Though the quest sounds simple, finding the Relics can prove to be a difficult task since both the Temple and the Ruins are unmarked locations on the map.

Where to Find the Durrrburger Relic in The Temple & The Ruins in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three

The first Durrburger Relic location – The Temple

The Temple is located northeast of the Daily Bugle. Players will be able to find the first Durrrburger Relic in this location. Once you make it to the pyramid, look for a tree inside and the Relic will be in its close perimeters. If you see stairs leading to a level below, you can use those as a shortcut.

The second Durrrburger Relic location – The Ruins

Players will need to travel to the southeast of Daily Bugle to find the Ruins. It’s just by the shoreline, and the Durrrburger Relic will be waiting for you outside the Ruins walls in the middle level of the structure.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Upon collecting both Relics, players will unlock the Expedition Bag Back Bling. The Relics don’t stand out with their design, but they’ll be marked with white glowing light, meaning you shouldn’t be able to miss them as you get close.