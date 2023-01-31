Where to find the Dragon Balls on Fortnite’s Adventure Island

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, partially thanks to developer Epic Games’ ability to secure characters and locations from popular entertainment franchises. The most recent collab comes from Dragon Ball Super in its second wave since last August. Part of this crossover is Adventure Island, where players will need to collect seven Dragon Balls for Shenron.

These Dragon Balls are scattered across Adventure Island, with a few hints telling you how to get them. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find all seven Dragon Balls as part of the Fortnite and Dragon Ball Super crossover.

Where are the seven Dragon Balls on Fortnite’s Adventure Island?

The first location of the Dragon Ball is given to the player, with the rest being led to by hints from the radar used in the anime. These are the locations of the Dragon Balls, but be aware that there are certain activation requirements for some of them.

Quest Board

Screengrab via Epic Games

Players will find the first Dragon Ball on Adventure Island thanks to a pretty big tip from the game when they first load in. After finding this one, they’ll be directed to the radar on the table nearby that will point to the other locations.

Docks

Screengrab via Epic Games

This Dragon Ball is hidden, so you’ll need to use the radar to ensure that it shows up before you go get it. Once the radar has been activated, a marker will appear immediately to direct you to the Dragon Ball, which is sitting on a pedestal next to Bulma.

Goku’s House

Screengrab via Epic Games

You’ll first need to enter the spaceship by standing on the raising platform just outside of the main fighting arena. Once inside, select the switch for Goku’s House. Once there, craft all three kinds of fish just outside of the house and you’ll be rewarded with a Dragon Ball.

Kami’s Place

Screengrab via Epic Games

After teleporting to Kami’s Place using the same spaceship as the last objective, you’ll notice the markers for a race. Use the Nimbus Cloud and ride the jet streams through the green markers as they appear. Once you’ve finished, a Dragon Ball will appear on the pedestal where you started the race from near Vegeta.

Room of Spirit and Time

Screengrab via Epic Games

You can get to the Room of Spirit and Time through the spaceship or by using the door located behind the pedestal at Kami’s Place. Once inside, you’ll need to complete an obstacle course to get the next Dragon Ball and a good amount of experience.

Beerus’ planet

Screengrab via Epic Games

Use the spaceship to get to Beerus’ planet, where you’ll be asked to destroy multiple rocks using the Kamehameha ability. Once you destroy the required amount, you’ll notice a Dragon Ball has appeared right next to Beerus’ table.

Final Dragon Ball

Screengrab via Epic Games

Once you’ve finished all six quests above, make sure that you head back to the main Resort Area using the spaceship. The seventh Dragon Ball will be sitting on a pedestal by the quest board.

Once you pick up the seventh Dragon Ball, you’ll be teleported to Shenron. At this point, your character can wish for yellow or blue, with the requested option being added as flowing energy to your skin.