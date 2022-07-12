Where to find the Combat Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Epic Games adjusts Fortnite’s metagame every season with weapon changes. From reintroducing old weapons to adding new ones, the developer gives players new ways to take down their opponents.

The Combat Assault Rifle was added to Fortnite during Chapter Two, season eight, but it was later vaulted in Chapter Three, season one. The weapon has been in and out of the game ever since and it became available again with Patch v21.20 in Chapter Three, season three.

Where can you find the Combat Assault Rifle in Fortnite?

Players can find the Combat Assault Rİfle inside loot chests and as ground loot in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three.

The Combat Assault Rifle comes in five different rarities and all of them can be found while looting. Though you’ll stumble across a Combat Assault Rifle sooner or later while looting, its rarity will be random. Its higher rarity variants will be less common in the field.

Considering the weapon can be found in the wild, players will also have decent odds of finding one after taking down a player. In the earlier stages of a match, most players will rush to combat after opening a loot chest or two, so if you hear gunshots from a Combat Assault Rİfle, you can make your way toward it to challenge its owner.

If you’d like to keep up with the Combat Assault Rifle’s status in Fortnite’s armory, you can check its fandom page that gets updated with every patch.