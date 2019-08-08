Where to find spray cans for Fortnite’s Spray and Pray challenge in season X

Fortnite is changing the concept of “spray and pray.” While players usually say that to mention the spray of bullets from a gun, the game’s new set of weekly Battle Pass challenges references “spray” as in graffiti and spray cans.

One of the Spray and Pray challenges revealed today tasks players with finding some lost spray cans around the Fortnite island. They must collect five of them in total, and despite these cans being small, players can use a small trick to find them.

The spray can locations are marked by the same spray of a female Fortnite character with headphones. Whenever you see this spray, that means the can is somewhere close to it. In Shifty Shafts, for example, players can find the spray can by the left wall of the area where the spray is.

Here’s where to find five spray cans to complete this Fortnite Spray and Pray challenge.

All spray can locations

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Shifty Shafts

Screengrab via Epic Games

This spray can is hidden behind a wooden wall under Shifty Shafts that you have to break. It’s next to the rest of the wooden structure to the left.

Junk Junction

Screengrab via Epic Games

This spray can is hidden under some metal junk north of Junk Junction.

Paradise Palms

Screengrab via Epic Games

There’s a spray can by a tree at the junkyard southeast of Paradise Palms.

Umbrella

Screengrab via Epic Games

The rocky umbrella south of The Block has a spray can hidden next to three wooden barrels.

Container

Screengrab via Epic Games

A container next to the factory northeast of Happy Hamlet shows that a spray can is nearby. Go near the blue tent to the left of the container and you’ll find it.