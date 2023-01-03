Fortnite has done a great job of maintaining its audience over the last five years thanks to the constant influx of new content that changes up the game. Whether it be new challenges, weapons, or consumables, players are logging in to take advantage of this new chapter. This week’s challenges ask the player to hunt down a bunch of the Slap energy drink and run under its influence.

Finding the Slap energy drink or berries will ensure that you have limitless energy for a period of time. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to find the Slap energy drink during Fortnite‘s Chapter Four, season one.

How to find Slap in Fortnite

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

To be affected by Slap, you’ll either need to drink the consumable bottle or pick up some berries off the bush. Either of these will allow you to endlessly sprint for as long as you’re under the influence of the Slap Juice. You can find Slap Berries on the northwest and southeast side of the island in the yellow-orange parts of the map shown above.

This is a much more reliable method than looking for Slap holding tanks or the Slap Juice bottle consumable since they are harder to track down and continuously use. But there are Slap Berries all over the island and they usually spawn in sets of three. Because of this, you can stock up on the berries before using them to complete this week’s objectives.

Players will need to eat the berries and run continuously for 100 meters to complete the first objective, which is easily achievable as long as you start sprinting as soon as you eat it. The next objective will require multiple berries since you’ll need to search multiple containers under the effect of Slap.

As long as you make sure you have plenty of berries, you’ll be able to complete these quests easily. That’s all you need to know about where to find Slap in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one.