Where to find Shadow Midas and Mythic Shadow Midas’ Drum Gun in Fortnite – Fortnitemares 2020 | Dot Esports

Seasonal events are one of the best times of the year to be playing Fortnite. Epic Games’ efforts to make each holiday-event more memorable than the one before indeed show itself. This year’s Fortnitemare Halloween event is looking to answer a question that players’ been asking since the beginning of summer.

That question is the whereabouts of Midas, and he’s back. He isn’t alone, however, since it looks like he’s made some friends in the form of Shadows. His iconic Mythic Weapon, Midas’ Drum Gun, will also be available, but it now has a Shadow tag in its name.

The Drum Gun disappeared alongside Midas when he set off the Doomsday Device, so its return must be a pleasant surprise for box fighters looking to demolish enemy walls.

How to find Mythic Shadow Midas’ Drum Gun in Fortnitemares 2020?

You’ll need to find Shadow Midas first before you can have your chance at his Drum Gun. Midas is currently lurking in the corridors of the old Authority building, which is not called The Ruins. Considering the place used to be Midas’ home when it was called the Agency, Shadow Midas could be back to haunt those who wronged him in the past.

Midas will be on a different floor in every match, and he’ll shoot back if you bring the fight to him. We recommend doing some looting before you decide to challenge Shadow Midas since a crowded group of henchmen also surrounds him.

If you can’t seem to find him inside The Ruins main building, there’s also a small chance of him spawning outside. You can head over to the roof of the building to get a clear view of the surroundings and you should be able to notice Shadow Midas from that distance.

Shadow Midas’ Drum Gun looks significantly different than its original version since it’s covered in a mysterious shade of purple. The glowing weapon stands out from the rest of the armory. Despite rocking a different look, the Shadow version of the Drum Gun doesn’t act any different than the original, meaning it’s close to being a re-colored version, which is an excellent one at that.