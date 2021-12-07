Where to find Mighty Monument and place surveillance cameras in Fortnite Chapter 3, season one

If you’ve just hopped into Fortnite Chapter Three, season one you’ll likely be looking to gain as much XP as possible by completing missions. This XP will rank up your battle pass faster and provide more loot for your playtime.

Each week, there are new missions added for players to complete and earn XP. This week, players are tasked with locating the Mighty Monument and setting up camera surveillance nearby.

This task can be extremely easy as the monument is massive, but you’ll need to be in the right location to see it. Here is everything you need to know to visit the Mighty Monument and complete this weekly mission.

Where to find Mighty Monument and place surveillance cameras in Fortnite Chapter Three, season one

To find the Mighty Monument, you’ll need to head East of Sanctuary to the first large island. There you’ll see a massive statue of Foundation, which you’ll want to land right in front of. Once you touch down in front of the statue, half of the mission will be complete. The remainder is simply placing cameras.

To place cameras, you’ll need to locate the two locations on either side of the entry to the compound under the statue. You can see these as they are glowing blue silhouettes of cameras.

Head to them and hold the interact button to place them down. Once you’ve placed both, you’ll have completed the mission. Once you’ve completed the mission you can simply continue on playing the game as normal in search of a Victory Royale.