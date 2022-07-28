One of the latest addition to the colorful collection of NPCs populating the island in Fortnite is Lil Whip, introduced at the beginning of Chapter Three.

Lil Whip is an aspiring rap artist and owner of the SoFDeeZ ice cream store. After releasing his EP in Chapter Three, season three, however, he realized his album wasn’t selling well and he became worried that the No Sweat Insurance Agency would come after him.

Now, during the No Sweat Summer event, he’s left his shop behind and is travelling around the island to different locations handing out ice cream in hopes it will lead to better record sales. Seeing as picking up and even throwing ice cream is part of the No Sweat Summer quest line, you’ll be interested in knowing where you can find Lil Whip.

Where to find Lil Whip in Fortnite

During battle royale matches taking place during the No Sweat Summer event, Lil Whip will spawn in one of several locations next to his ice cream truck. You can recognize Lil Whip by his red vest and headphones, his ice cream hair lick, and his ice cream cone physique.

Here are some of the locations where Lil Whip and his ice cream truck have been spotted during No Sweat Summer:

The Joneses

Chonker’s Speedway

Reality Falls

Sleepy Sound

Beach Bash

Shroom Station

Wreck Ravine

Rocky Reels

The Daily Bugle

If you approach Lil Whip and his ice cream truck after spotting him, he will begin throwing down ice cream that you can pick up. Ice cream works as a consumable, much like fish, with different versions causing different effects:

A normal ice cream cone restores health.

A spicy ice cream cone restores health and increases movement speed.

A frozen ice cream cone restores health and makes you slip and slide.

A guzzling ice cream cone restores health over time.

Lil-Whip’s Special Serve restores health and shields.

Ice cream can also be acquired from coolers and ice cream machines as well.