Where to find Haunted Household Furniture in Fortnite: Chapter Two

A bunch of challenges have just been added to Fortnite Chapter Two as part of the new Halloween event, with one tasking players to find illusive Haunted Household Furniture to get a sizeable amount of EXP.

First, the furniture will only spawn in the new “Storm King” mode that was just added to the game.

After jumping into that mode, you want to head to one of the town areas on the map. Don’t worry about fighting the Storm King, you likely won’t survive long enough in the circle to fight him anyway. You are just here for furniture.

Then enter each house and check each room to see if any of the furniture has a blue glow and is levitating in the air. This will signal that it is one of the things you need to hit.

It’s actually really hard to find the furniture, however. We found ourselves coming into the mode multiple times and barely finding any, so be sure to be in for the long run should you want to complete this limited-time challenge.