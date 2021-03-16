Where to find Golden Artifacts near the Spire in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6? | Dot Esports

Chapter two, season six, made its debut with yet another excellent Battle Pass, and the first set of weekly quests are already out. Completing the weekly quests will be the ultimate goal of many players eyeing to complete this season’s Battle Pass.

Fortnite’s Chapter two, season five, ended yesterday, and players have been immediately greeted with new content. New seasons always bring new opportunities and changes, but most players look forward to the latest Battle Pass.

One of these quests requires players to find Golden Artifacts near the Spire, a new location that’s surfaced right in the center of the map. This new location came to be while Agent Jones was attempting to stabilize the Zero Point, and it looks like it’s going to be a hot drop zone for the rest of the season.

Though Golden Artifacts sound like they’d be easily noticeably from a distance, they’re actually quite difficult to spot due to their small sizes and there are a total of three of them hidden at the Spire.

The first artifact is located inside a two-story building in the bottom right corner of the Spire, around an area that’s populated by buildings. You’ll be able to collect the Golden Artifact by interacting with it. The statue features Kit wearing a grass skirt and will be glowing with bright blue light, making it slightly easier to notice.

You’ll find the second artifact toward the north of the first artifact on our list. This location can also be described as the northeast of the landmark’s village part.

The third and final artifact is located inside the Spire. It’ll be waiting for you at the bottom of the stairs inside the main building and you’ll need to smash a wooden wall to reveal it.

——————--

Considering you’ll be in the center of the map, there might be some competition around you. Securing a couple of pieces of loot before you go hunting for the artifacts can help you complete the quest in one go.