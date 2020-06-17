Where to find Gnomes at Homely Hills in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s back with a brand new season and like every other season before it, there is a battle pass.

By completing the quests on that Battle Pass you can unlock exclusive rewards so long as you have purchased it— and just like with any other week, we have a series of new challenges that we need to complete.

One of the first in a new line of challenges is asking players to “Fine Gnomes at Homely Hills” a simple task sure— so long as you know where to look.

Gnomes are scattered all across the northern area but we have found three that are somewhat close together to get you finishing this task quickly.

There are two Gnomes located by the south west home in the area, one in the garden and one on the small hill beside it. Then its a simple case of walking over to the other house to the east to get the third one to complete the quest!