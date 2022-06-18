Where to find geysers that launch you in the air in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Each Fortnite season comes packed with new content and mechanics to keep the gameplay experience fresh. Players race against the time throughout a season to max out their battle passes before it wraps up. To help them in their quest, Epic Games introduces various challenges to the game, encouraging players to interact with new mechanics and elements.

One of the recent challenges in Fortnite requires players to visit a geyser on the map. You can notice geysers from the sky, and here’s where you can find some in Fortnite Chapter three, season three.

Where can you find geysers to launch you in the air in Fortnite Chapter three, season three?

Screengrab via Epic Games

There are a handful of geysers in Reality Falls, one of the new landmarks in Fortnite Chapter three, season three. There are around nine geysers in the location, and considering you only need to use them three times to complete this week’s challenge, you can get it done quickly by paying a single visit to Reality Falls.

When you arrive at the geyser, you need to stand on top of it and let the water pressure send you flying in the air. Once you’re up in the sky, you’ll be able to use your glider, which makes geysers a powerful tool to rotate around the map.

Completing this challenge will reward players with 15,000 XP, helping them on their quest to max out their battle pass.