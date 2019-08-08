Where to find gas stations for Fortnite’s season X Spray and Pray challenges

Fortnite: Battle Royale players just got a new set of weekly challenges called Spray and Pray. To unlock this set and see it in your Challenges tab, you must own the season X premium Battle Pass.

One of the challenges asks players to spray different gas stations. To complete it, you must be playing in a default, competitive, or limited-time mode that’s not Creative or Playground. There’s no specific requirement other than that, so you can take advantage of Team Rumble’s respawning to have more odds of completing it in a single match, for instance.

You can use any spray to complete this challenge, and we have yet to learn if any emote will do as well. You need to spray three different gas stations in as many matches as you want, as long as you don’t repeat the ones from previous attempts. There are plenty of them all around the Fortnite island, and it should be easy to spray three without having to travel too much.

Here’s the map of Fortnite’s gas stations. Their specific locations with screengrabs are shown below.

All Fortnite gas station locations

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Pleasant Park

This gas station is located east of Pleasant Park, but it’s inside the city. It should be easy to spot due to the sign in front of it.

South of Pleasant Park

You can find this gas station by following the road south of Pleasant Park. Just continue going south and you’ll eventually find it.

YMCA

This gas station is at the area known as YMCA, where players can also find the indoors soccer field. It’s north of the snow biome and northeast of the Viking Village.

Salty Springs

Salty Springs has a gas station located northeast of the small town. Its sign is similar to that of Pleasant Park.

Paradise Palms

There’s a huge gas station inside Paradise Palms, southwest of the area. Its neon-pink sign is easy to spot.

Southwest of Paradise Palms

This is the biggest gas station in the game, and it’s so big that it’s easy to find it on the minimap. It’s located between Paradise Palms and Lucky Landing, and it’s impossible to miss it if you follow the road south of Paradise.