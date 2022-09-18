Where to find EvoChrome weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite has just started its most recent season, with Chrome slowly taking over the island and consuming everything on it. While this new substance appears to be an antagonizing force, players are able to use it to their advantage in a variety of ways. In addition to the Chrome Splash, new Chrome weapons have been added to the game.

These weapons appear normal, but it looks like the front half has been dipped into the Chrome liquid on the island. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find EvoChrome weapons in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four.

How to find EvoChrome weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

To find the new EvoChrome weapons, you’ll need to find Chrome Chests and loot them. These chests hold Chrome weapons like the EvoChrome Shotgun and the EvoChrome Burst Rifle. It’s likely that these chests also hold the Chrome Splash throwable, giving you all the tools you need to get close to an enemy and deal serious damage.

While there are likely fewer Chrome Chests on the island right now, there will likely be more as the Chrome begins to spread across the island. Players will be able to find Chrome Chests where the Chrome is, giving them a pretty clear idea of where to look.

While these new weapons come from Chrome, it’s likely that they will become more powerful and dangerous as this season continues. It may be up to the Loopers and the Paradigm to save the Zero Point and the island before it’s too late.