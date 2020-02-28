Where to “Find Deadpool’s Milk Carton” and “Find Deadpool’s Chimichangas around HQ” in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 2

The second week of Deadpool challenges in Fortnite Chapter Two, season two has finally arrived and they’re pretty straightforward.

This week, Deadpool and Epic Games want you to “Find Deadpool’s Milk Carton” and “Find Deadpool’s Chimichangas around HQ.” Just make sure you own the Battle Pass, though. Otherwise, none of these challenges will show up.

The milk carton can be found on top of the urinal in Deadpool’s room. But the chimichangas might be a little more difficult to locate.

There are three in total. One is in the main Battle Pass room under the table. The second chimichanga is in the Agents Portal beside Brutus on the table, while the last one is in the Upgrade Vault just to the right of Maya.

If you do all of this, you’ll complete the second week of Deadpool challenges and unlock an exclusive Deadpool spray to use in-game.