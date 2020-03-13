Where to find Deadpool’s Katanas in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2

Another week, another series of challenges in Fortnite Chapter Two Season Two on the road to unlocking that elusive Deadpool skin.

This time, Epic Games wants you to find two Katanas hidden in the game somewhere to unlock another exclusive Deadpool item to use in-game and they really aren’t that hard to find.

The first isn’t exactly hard to find as it’s just above the computer where you find out the challenge’s in the first place in Deadpool’s secret room.

The second can then be found in the upgrade Vault, just behind Maya hidden in the background between the weapons.

Once you click on both of them, you can head into the next challenge which will require you to deal alot of damage to opposing structures. You can complete that easily by heading into Team Rumble.