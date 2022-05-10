Where to find Cuddle Cruisers in Fortnite

Part of the appeal of Fortnite is that the map is constantly evolving, bringing or changing landmarks on a whim. As a result, many players are eager to hop in and explore the map, in addition to the quests that ask the player to do so. Now, players are asked to drop into Cuddle Cruisers and collect the Omni Chips for the current battle pass.

Players can find Cuddle Cruisers without much trouble since it’ll show a marker in the Omni Chip quest section. But players who don’t have that can easily look to the direct east of The Daily Bugle to find Cuddle Cruisers on the coast.

Screengrab via Epic Games

If you go to the marker on the map above, you’ll arrive at Cuddle Cruisers. The beach house also features a dock and boats so the player can make a quick getaway once they’ve collected all the Omni Chips.

To find the Omni Chips and customize your weapon, you’ll need to look in the following places:

On the dirt path to the west of Cuddle Cruisers, you can find the Omni Chip on the ground.

Look on the rooftop of the beach house and the chip is on the northeast part.

The last Omni Chip can be found on the dock by one of the boats.

Once you find all the Omni Chips, you’ll be able to spend them on the different weapon customizations. But players will only have a few more opportunities to get Omni Chips throughout the rest of the season, so it’s time to start collecting.