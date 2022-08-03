Fortnite’s vault contains more weapons, consumables, and throwables than most games have in their entire weapon catalog. This is because Epic Games is constantly changing the game’s formula by adding new weapons and taking out old ones all the time. The most recent update brought back Crash Pads, which act like inflatable cushions that shoot the player high into the air.

Here’s all you need to know about where to find Crash Pads in Fortnite.

How to find Crash Pads in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

If you’re looking for Crash Pads, you should start your search anywhere that you can find floor and chest loot. Since you can find the item in basic loot locations, you should begin your search where you’ll find the most places for loot. Large POIs like Rave Cave, Tilted Towers, and The Daily Bugle are all good places to start.

The Crash Pads were only unvaulted yesterday, so players will likely need to get used to how they work. When you throw a Crash Pad, it rapidly expands and the player can jump on it to be launched into the air and away from whatever danger is on the ground.

The Crash Pads were first introduced in Chapter Two, season two, and can be found in two different versions. There is the throwable Crash Pad that was just unvaulted and the environmental Crash Pads, which are in the water near the concert stage at Sanctuary.

As long as the player can find a large POI and begin searching as much as possible, they should have no trouble finding a Crash Pad in Fortnite.