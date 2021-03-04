Where to find all cookbook locations in Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 5 | Dot Esports

This week’s quests are a walk in the park—quite literally.
Fortnite players can look forward to a combined 195,000 XP with week 14's epic challenges. All of that juicy XP goes towards the chapter two, season five battle pass, which is expected to reach its dramatic climax on Monday, March 15.
This time around, players are tasked with locating five cookbooks in Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs each for a total of 10. Pleasant Park can be found in the north-west of the Fortnite island, a stone's throw from Craggy Cliffs in the north.
Pleasant Park
The red arrows indicate where the cookbooks can be found. As you might expect, each kitchen includes its very own cookbook.
- In the brown and white house
- In the red brick house
- In the gray house
- In the green wooden house
- In the yellow wooden house
Craggy Cliffs
The same applies to Craggy Cliffs. Each of the five cookbooks can be found in houses scattered around the area. Each house has a kitchen with a unique cookbook.
- In the warehouse down near the beach
- In the clock tower, on the ground floor
- In Oink, behind the kitchen counter on the first floor
- In Big Shots, on the ground floor behind the counter
- In the rundown house on the hill