Where to find all cookbook locations in Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 5 | Dot Esports

This week’s quests are a walk in the park—quite literally.

Fortnite players can look forward to a combined 195,000 XP with week 14's epic challenges. All of that juicy XP goes towards the chapter two, season five battle pass, which is expected to reach its dramatic climax on Monday, March 15.

This time around, players are tasked with locating five cookbooks in Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs each for a total of 10. Pleasant Park can be found in the north-west of the Fortnite island, a stone's throw from Craggy Cliffs in the north.

Pleasant Park

Image via Epic Games

The red arrows indicate where the cookbooks can be found. As you might expect, each kitchen includes its very own cookbook.

In the brown and white house

In the red brick house

In the gray house

In the green wooden house

In the yellow wooden house

Craggy Cliffs

Image via Epic Games

The same applies to Craggy Cliffs. Each of the five cookbooks can be found in houses scattered around the area. Each house has a kitchen with a unique cookbook.