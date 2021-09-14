Where to find bottles of Stone Gray on Mount F8 in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 8 - Dot Esports

All the colors of the rainbow and then some.

Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season eight is finally here and it comes bearing gifts like skins, a new storyline, and dozens of challenges to complete.

Players looking to unlock all the rewards in this season’s battle pass will either need to spend additional cash or complete all the quests that they can get their hands on to max it out. Some of the unlocked rewards will also have challenges of their own, allowing players to acquire more styles or features for them.

The Toona Fish skin, for example, comes with many color options. But you won’t be able to try all of them out at the same time. You’ll need to collect color bottles from all over the map to unlock more styles for the Toona Fish skin—and it can be relatively harder than it looks.

Here’s where you can find the Stone Gray color for the Toona Fish skin in Fortnite Chapter two, season eight.

Where is Mount F8 in Fortnite Chapter Two, season eight?

The Stone Gray color bottle is hidden on Mount F8. Considering it’s not one of the major landmarks and there are a few mountains in Fortnite, it may be slightly harder to locate this exact hilltop.

Mount F8 is the snowy mountain that you can spot toward the south of Misty Meadows. You’ll find the color bottle toward the right end of the mountain and you’ll be able to see the station below you.

Screengrab via Epic Games

If you’re looking to collect multiple color bottles in a single go, you may want to consider landing on top of one right away and finding a vehicle afterward. Even if you don’t focus on finding them, you’re likely to stumble upon more than a few color bottles as you continue to play Fortnite like you usually do.

Unlocking multiple colors for the Toona Fish skin will allow it to stay fresh since you’ll be able to change its color to something new whenever you get bored.