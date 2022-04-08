Where to find and use an Ascender at Chonker’s Speedway and Command Cavern in Fortnite Chapter 3

At the beginning of Chapter Three, season two of Fortnite, Epic Games removed the building mechanic from the game. Though it was an unexpected change, Epic placed a few replacements on the map to allow players to pull off amazing stunts. The building mechanic is now back in the game, but the Zero Build mode also became a permanent part of Fortnite.

Earlier in the season season, players had to utilize buildings as cover most of the time and use Ascenders to gain a height advantage over their enemies. Ascenders are practically zip lines that can be found near mountains and IO Airships. Once used, Ascenders allow players to zip up to whatever they’re connected to.

If you’ve enjoyed staying on the ground level too much, you may have missed this new mechanic, but one of the week three challenges require players to use an Ascender at Chonker’s Speedway and Command Cavern.

Where to find & use an Ascender at Chonker’s Speedway and Command Cavern

Screengrab via Epic Games

The Ascender in Chonker’s Speedway can be found on the northeast side of the landmark. The Ascender is connected to a boulder, and you’ll need to use it to progress through the quest.

Finding an Ascender in Command Cavern will be a lot simpler since the landmark is filled with them. If you’d like to avoid looking around, just look for the Ascenders below the IO Ship floating on the landmark.