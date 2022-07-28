It's easy once you know where to look.

Fortnite frequently evolves with each update to offer players new items, locations, and mechanics they hadn’t seen before. This keeps the game fresh, as players never know what to expect from the next update.

Part of the No Sweat Summer update added new frozen treats to the game that can heal and provide unique benefits to the player who consumes them.

Here’s all you need to know about where to find and throw ice cream cones in Fortnite.

Where to find and throw ice cream cones in Fortnite

To complete the daily mission during the No Sweat Summer challenge, players must find any ice cream cone variants and throw them at three different named locations. Finding an ice cream cone in the first place will depend on where you look. The ice cream cones spawn in freezers and coolers located around the map.

In order to find coolers easily, head to one of the larger gas stations, which are likely to have at least one ice box. If it’s not there, consider looking around bigger locations like Tilted Towers or what used to be Sleepy Sound. Consider looking in the desert biome on the map, as there are likely to be more ice boxes in this area.

Once you find the ice cream cone, throwing it at different locations is as easy as going to nearby POIs and pressing the aim button to throw it. Since you’ll need to go to three different locations, it’s best to find the consumable as early in the game as you can.