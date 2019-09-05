Where to find an oversized piano in Fortnite: Battle Royale’s season X

This article is brought to you by Mondobox: The Live Esports Game Show. Watch streams. Predict gameplay. Win big.

Fortnite: Battle Royale players completing the season X, week six challenges will have to visit an oversized piano to progress through the Boogie Down set. This challenge is only available for those who’ve bought this season’s Battle Pass and those who acquire it at a later date will still see it enabled.

This challenge of visiting a giant piano is part of the set’s Normal challenges. In its Prestige set, another challenge will ask players to return to the giant piano to play the sheet music in front of it.

The oversized piano has been in Fortnite for a few seasons already and those who’ve been playing the game for some time may remember that it’s located in the far eastern portion of the island. It’s in the J5 square on a hill north of the former Hero Mansion, which means it’s also southeast of Lonely Lodge.

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Once you get close to this piano, a window will pop up showing that you’ve completed the challenge. You just need to leave the game now to get your reward, which will be the next one on the list of your Boogie Down set. To unlock the Prestige set and visit the piano again, you must complete all seven Normal challenges first.

You’ll notice that there’s a page of sheet music right in front of the piano. You have to check out which keys are listed on it and play them in the order shown to complete the Prestige challenge. Tempo doesn’t matter in this case, as long as you don’t waste too much time when moving between keys. Remember that pressing other piano keys will force you to restart your attempt.

Screengrab via Epic Games

If you’re having a hard time completing this challenge because of other players, you can wait a few more hours or a day to go there in Team Rumble. It’ll be less crowded and you’ll be safer when trying to complete it.