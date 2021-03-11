Where to find all the XP coins in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 5, week 15 | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s weekly challenges are an excellent way to grind battle pass XP. Considering the passes are filled with exclusive cosmetics that are unlikely to become available again in the future, each Fortnite player tries their best to unlock the final tiers.

If you're short on time, however, you may not be able to complete all of the available quests in time, making alternative ways to earn XP more appealing. Epic Games puts a new set of XP coins on the Fortnite map every week. Collecting all of the XP coins requires a lot less effort than completing quests since you'll just need to head over to the portion of the map they're located in and pick them up.

These XP coins rotate out every Wednesday or Thursday, depending on where you live, and you'll want to collect all of them before the next batch rolls out to maximize your XP gain.

The XP coins come in four different colors and each reward different amounts of XP.

Green XP coins = 5,000 XP

Blue XP coins = 6,500 XP

Purple XP coins = 10,300 XP Unlike other coins, purple XP coins start splitting into multiple coins once you try to pick them up, and you'll be able to get a total of 10,300 XP if you collect them all.

Gold XP coins = 15,000 XP

Here's where you can find all the XP Coins in week 15 of Fortnite's Chapter Two, season five.

Green coin locations

The first green XP coin is located close to Steamy Stacks. As you move toward the location from Dirty Docks, you'll notice the road splitting in two, resembling a "Y." You'll find the coin in the grassy area as you continue heading north after the "Y."

You'll find the second green XP coin in between Craggy Cliffs and the desert portion of the map. There aren't many structures around this area and you should spot a set of trees next to a rather large hill. To be precise, this hill is in the north part of the Orchard's west entrance.

You'll then need to travel to the opposite portion of the map since the third green XP coin is located just northeast of Weeping Woods. The coin is placed around the area where the forest meets the sand, making it easier to spot.

Camp Cod continues to be a frequent spot for XP coins and you'll find the fourth green coin of the week there. Camp Cod is located at the map's southern edge, southeast of Misty Meadows.

Blue coin locations

Compared to other XP coins, blue ones usually appear around or on water. This week's first blue XP coin is located in a river that's close to Camp Cod. Follow the river path that will lead you toward Misty Meadows and you should find the coin right when the river starts curving near Mount Kay.

The second blue XP coin is located outside of Sweaty Sands. Move toward the south from the landmark and you'll find the blue XP coin in a large pond.

The third and final blue XP coin of week 15 is located under the steel bridge, which is close to Steamy Stacks. You'll need to head south from the landmark and you should run into the bridge in a matter of seconds.

Purple coin locations

The first purple coin of this week will take you to the northwest edge of the map. Continue heading northwest after Stealthy Stronghold and you'll find the coin at the bottom of a hill, near The Lighthouse close to the beach.

You'll need to return back to the map's center for the second purple XP coin. It's hidden in the desert, south of Scenic Spot and close to Colossal Coliseum's northwest side.

Gold coin locations

Unlike the previous two weeks, the golden XP coin isn't located at the center of the map. The coin will be waiting for you in an underground hideout that's west of Hunter's Haven.