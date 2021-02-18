Where to find all the XP Coins in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 5, week 12 | Dot Esports

Doing all the available quests in Fortnite is a must to unlock more battle pass tiers before the season wraps up. More often than not, you’ll stumble upon quests that will be more challenging to complete than the others. If you’re limited on time, you won’t want to spend any time trying to get these done, leaving you short on XP.

This means you'll need to take advantage of other XP sources to make up for your losses—and XP Coins are perfect for that. As soon as you find these coins on the map and pick them up, you'll be granted a certain amount of XP that will count toward your next battle pass level.

Green XP Coins = 5,000 XP

= 5,000 XP Blue XP Coins = 6,500 XP

= 6,500 XP Purple XP Coins = 10,300 XP You won't be guaranteed to receive 10,300 XP from Purple Coins since they split up upon contact. You'll need to collect as many of them as possible to maximize your XP gain.

= 10,300 XP Gold XP Coins = 15,000 XP

XP Coins are scattered around the Fortnite map and new ones are added every week. You'll be able to collect a new set of XP Coins after every reset, meaning you can grab over 30,000 XP with some scavenger hunting.

Here are all the XP Coin locations in Fortnite Chapter Two, season five, week 12.

Screengrab via Epic Games

All Green Coin locations in Fortnite Chapter Two, season five, week 12

The first Green XP Coin is located toward the north end of the map. You'll need to continue going north after passing Stealthy Stronghold. You'll notice two curving paths after running past Stealthy Stronghold. The XP Coin will be waiting for you on a hill that's in between the tracks.

You'll need to travel back to Pleasant Park to pick up the second Green XP Coin. Once you're in Pleasant Park, use the east entrance to leave the landmark and continue heading east until you come across a bridge. Don't cross the bridge since the coin will be just to your south on the map. Look for the Grumpy Greens point of interest (POI) and you should notice the second Green XP Coin on a hill that's above the river.

Like the previous week, another XP Coin is waiting around Viking Vessel. But this time around, it's a Green XP Coin. Head southwest from Holly Hedges and look out for the Viking Vessel. It's a noticeable POI and you should be able to detect where it is from afar. As you get close to the vessel, you should notice a dirt road that will take you to the shoreline. The coin will be located toward the south of this road, surrounded by trees.

The fourth and final Green Coin for this week is in Misty Meadows. It's just outside the landmark, around the northeast entrance. You should notice a tall and short hill as you leave Misty Meadows. The last Green XP Coin will be on the small one.

All Blue Coin locations in Fortnite Chapter Two, season five, week 12

Blue coins are usually located in wetlands above water. This week's first Blue XP Coin can be found on an island northeast of Craggy Cliffs. You should find the coin in the bay area of this island.

The second Blue XP Coin is on a beach near Dirty Docks. Head toward the north end of the beach and you'll be able to see the Blue XP Coin as the beach starts to curve toward the south.

You'll need to travel to the south end of the map for the last Blue XP Coin. After passing Misty Meadows, you'll be on your way to a second POI named Camp Cod. You'll find the third Blue XP Coin under the bridge that you'll need to cross to get into Camp Cod.

All Purple Coin locations in Fortnite Chapter Two, season five, week 12

The first Purple XP Coin is relatively close to the second Green one. You can easily pick it up after claiming the Green XP Coin since it's just west of Slurpy Swamp. You can use Shanty Town as a reference and you'll find the first Purple XP Coin toward the east of this mini POI. The coin will be hidden in between trees and mud.

Three coins are occupying the south end of the map this week and the second Purple XP Coin is the last one of them. You'll need to take the path that will exit you from Misty Meadows toward the south and the Purple XP Coin will be at the foot of the mountain on the left.

All Gold Coin locations in Fortnite Chapter Two, season five, week 12

The only Gold XP Coin on the map is located right in the center, a part of the map that's relatively easy to move around. You'll need to head north from the Zero Point and you should be able to see the Gold XP Coin in between purple crystals.

Standing still on the map will allow you to go underground and drastically increase your movement speed in the process. Doing so will let you pick up the Gold XP Coin as quickly as possible while keeping you somewhat safe from enemy players.