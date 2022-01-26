Where to find all the fish in Fortnite Chapter 3, season one

Since its implementation, fishing has become a core mechanic in Fortnite. Not only is it frequently used in quests and challenges, but it also allows players to diversify their gameplay during matches.
Most of the fishes are used for healing purposes, but some come with their own unique traits. Compared to medkits and bandages, fish can be consumed almost under a second, making them a better choice in moments where time is of the essence.
While trying to catch a fish in Fortnite, you won’t be able to tell what fish you’ll get next, which adds an element of surprise to the equation. Some fish will appear only during the night, while others will be exclusive to certain areas on the map.
If you’re after a specific fish to complete a quest, going after it in the Team Rumble game mode will often be the best choice. You’ll have more time to roam around the map and catch fish in the Team Rumble mode since you’ll respawn if you happen to get knocked out.
|Fish name
|Location
|Black and Blue Shield Fish
|Anywhere
|Black Slurpfish
|Black Slurpfish can be caught in coastal areas during night time
|Black Small Fry
|Black Small Fry can be caught all around the map during nighttime. The fish won’t appear in fishing holes and can’t be caught with harpoons
|Black Striped Shield Fish
|Black Striped Shield Fish is only available in coastal areas
|Blue Flopper
|Anywhere
|Blue Slurpfish
|Anywhere
|Blue Small Fry
|Blue Small Fry can be caught anywhere in coastal areas. It won’t appear in fishing holes and can’t be caught with harpoons
|Cuddle Jellyfish
|Cuddle Jellyfish can only be caught in swamp areas
|Dark Vanguard Jellyfish
|Dark Vanguard Jellyfish can be caught in swamp areas during the nighttime
|Drift Spicy Fish
|Drift Spicy Fish can be caught in forest areas
|Green Flopper
|Anywhere
|Green Shield Fish
|Green Shield Fish can be caught in forest areas
|Light Blue Shield Fish
|Anywhere
|Light Blue Small Fry
|Light Blue Small Fry can be caught anywhere on the map. It won’t appear in fishing holes and you won’t be able to use harpoons to catch it
|Molten Spicy Fish
|Anywhere
|Orange Flopper
|Anywhere
|Peely Jellyfish
|Peely Jellyfish can be caught in the mountains. It can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod
|Pink Shield Fish
|Pink Shield Fish can be caught anywhere on the map. It can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod
|Purple Jellyfish
|Purple Jellyfish can only be caught in coastal areas
|Purple Slurpfish
|Purple Slurpfish can be caught in mountainous areas
|Purple Top Small Fry
|Purple Top Small Fry can be caught anywhere on the map. It doesn’t appear in fishing holes and you can’t use a harpoon to catch it
|Sky Blue Spicy Fish
|Sky Blue Spicy Fish can be caught in coastal areas
|Slurp Jellyfish
|Anywhere
|Southern Spicy Fish
|Southern Spicy Fish can be caught in swamp areas
|Tan Small Fry
|Can be caught everywhere except fishing holes. Harpoons cannot be used
|White Slurpfish
|White Slurpfish can be caught in swamp areas with a Pro Fishing Rod during nighttime
|White Spotted Spicy Fish
|White Spotted Spicy Fish can be caught in mountainous areas
|Yellow Slurpfish
|Yellow Slurpfish can be caught in swampy areas