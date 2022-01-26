 Where to find all the fish in Fortnite Chapter 3, season one - Dot Esports

Where to find all the fish in Fortnite Chapter 3, season one

"Hah, caught one!"

Image via Epic Games

Since its implementation, fishing has become a core mechanic in Fortnite. Not only is it frequently used in quests and challenges, but it also allows players to diversify their gameplay during matches.

Most of the fishes are used for healing purposes, but some come with their own unique traits. Compared to medkits and bandages, fish can be consumed almost under a second, making them a better choice in moments where time is of the essence.

While trying to catch a fish in Fortnite, you won’t be able to tell what fish you’ll get next, which adds an element of surprise to the equation. Some fish will appear only during the night, while others will be exclusive to certain areas on the map.

If you’re after a specific fish to complete a quest, going after it in the Team Rumble game mode will often be the best choice. You’ll have more time to roam around the map and catch fish in the Team Rumble mode since you’ll respawn if you happen to get knocked out.

Fish nameLocation
Black and Blue Shield FishAnywhere
Black SlurpfishBlack Slurpfish can be caught in coastal areas during night time
Black Small FryBlack Small Fry can be caught all around the map during nighttime. The fish won’t appear in fishing holes and can’t be caught with harpoons 
Black Striped Shield FishBlack Striped Shield Fish is only available in coastal areas
Blue FlopperAnywhere
Blue SlurpfishAnywhere
Blue Small FryBlue Small Fry can be caught anywhere in coastal areas. It won’t appear in fishing holes and can’t be caught with harpoons
Cuddle JellyfishCuddle Jellyfish can only be caught in swamp areas
Dark Vanguard JellyfishDark Vanguard Jellyfish can be caught in swamp areas during the nighttime
Drift Spicy FishDrift Spicy Fish can be caught in forest areas
Green FlopperAnywhere
Green Shield FishGreen Shield Fish can be caught in forest areas
Light Blue Shield FishAnywhere
Light Blue Small FryLight Blue Small Fry can be caught anywhere on the map. It won’t appear in fishing holes and you won’t be able to use harpoons to catch it
Molten Spicy FishAnywhere
Orange FlopperAnywhere
Peely JellyfishPeely Jellyfish can be caught in the mountains. It can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod
Pink Shield Fish Pink Shield Fish can be caught anywhere on the map. It can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod
Purple JellyfishPurple Jellyfish can only be caught in coastal areas
Purple SlurpfishPurple Slurpfish can be caught in mountainous areas
Purple Top Small FryPurple Top Small Fry can be caught anywhere on the map. It doesn’t appear in fishing holes and you can’t use a harpoon to catch it
Sky Blue Spicy FishSky Blue Spicy Fish can be caught in coastal areas
Slurp JellyfishAnywhere
Southern Spicy FishSouthern Spicy Fish can be caught in swamp areas
Tan Small FryCan be caught everywhere except fishing holes. Harpoons cannot be used
White SlurpfishWhite Slurpfish can be caught in swamp areas with a Pro Fishing Rod during nighttime
White Spotted Spicy FishWhite Spotted Spicy Fish can be caught in mountainous areas
Yellow SlurpfishYellow Slurpfish can be caught in swampy areas