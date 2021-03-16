Where to find all the bosses in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season six went live today, introducing many changes alongside new points of interest (POIs). There are new mechanics to explore as well since players are now able to hunt and craft.

While most players will be too busy completing quests and testing out the new mechanics, competitive players may try to include the new bosses in their looting routes. The new bosses drop Mythic weapons upon dying, making them highly valued targets.

Unlike past seasons, the bosses look to be smarter this time around and each of them has a survival mechanic of their own. They can teleport, run extremely fast, and can deal high amounts of damage if you don't take cover.

Here's where you can find all of the bosses in Fortnite Chapter Two, season six.

Where to find the Spires Assassin in Fortnite Chapter Two, season six

The Spires Assassin is located right at the center of the map. The deserted area is now gone and the Spire took its place instead. She doesn't have a fixed spawn, however, and you can find her in any of the houses in the Spire.

Once you land at the landmark, finding her won't be that difficult since you'll be able to see her health bar if you're close enough.

After defeating the Spire's Assassin, you'll be able to loot her Mythic weapon, Spire Assassin's Primal Shotgun.

Where to find Zenith in Fortnite Chapter Two, season six

The second boss on our list, Zenith, usually spawns in the weather station near Catty Corner. Compared to other bosses, Zenith hits hard, so make sure to take cover and only shoot when you can guarantee your safety.

Defeating Zenith will turn him into an NPC and he'll also drop an epic rarity assault rifle. Though you'll be able to pick up quests from Zenith, he'll also tell you where the next cycle will be, which can be crucial if you're already in the later stages of a match.

Where to find Jonesy the First in Fortnite Chapter Two, season six

The original version of Jonesy is also back as a boss in Chapter Two, season six. He usually hangs around Pleasant Park and he won't attack you unless you challenge him to a duel.

Jonesy the First has a slow fire rate, but he deals a decent amount of damage, so you'll be better off leaving the room for extra cover after challenging him.

Where to find Raz in Fortnite Chapter Two, season six

Raz is located in Colossal Crops, a new landmark close to the map's center. Unlike other bosses, you won't be able to fight Raz but he can open you a Rift Portal in exchange for gold bars.

There are more than a few services that Raz provides, making looting around Colossal Crops more than worth it.

Where to find Spire Guards in Fortnite Chapter Two, season six

Five different Spire towers surround the map's center. They're located at the edges of the paths with yellow trees. Each tower is protected by a Spire Guard, who acts much like a boss.

You'll find these Spire Guards roaming around the towers and defeating them will reward you with a purple orb and an epic weapon. This orb won't be lootable, but you'll be able to carry it with you. Once you pick it up, you won't be able to use your weapons. But taking it to the center of the map will allow you to create a Mythic weapon.

If you look closely, there's also a light coming out of this orb that leads you toward the center of the map. You'll need to insert this purple orb inside a monument in the Spire to trigger an animation.

After the animation ends, the monument will spit out a pair of Spire Jumpboots. These boots will allow you to jump higher on your second and third jumps, even high enough to open your glider.

Where to find Raptor in Fortnite Chapter Two, season six

Raptor resides in the top left corner of the map in Coral Castle. He can usually be found around the crashed plane that's toward the southeast of the landmark.

He uses an SMG, so defeating him is considerably easier than the other bosses. Like Raz, he also turns into an NPC after you beat him.

Since the season just dropped, most of the landmarks that house these bosses will be crowded. A decent chunk of the player base should be looking forward to encountering these bosses, which means you'll need to keep your guard up at all times, especially while carrying an orb from a Spire tower to the center of the map.

If your goal is to get the Spire Jumpboots, doing that in a squad game can be the easiest method if your teammates also try to protect you.