Where to find all of the Fortnite Chapter 2, season 4, week one XP coins | Dot Esports

With the new Fortnite season officially starting today, Epic has reintroduced XP Coins that players can nab across the map to supplement their battle pass progression.

Green, Blue, and Purple coins are already in the game, and Gold coins should be making a return as well. But the positioning of Green, Blue, and Purple coins for this week are already known.

Green and Blue coins can reward players with 5,000 and 6,500 XP, respectively, while Purple coins burst into a plethora of small XP tokens that are worth a massive 10,300 XP if you can manage to grab all of the loose change with no competition.

As of right now, there are two spots where Purple coins can be found, three for Blue, and four for Green.

One of this week’s purple coins can be found in the northeast part of the map. It’s located to the east of Frenzy Farm, northwest of Dirty Docks, and south of Steamy Stacks.

We've got our first map made with all of the XP Coins from week 1 of the new season. You'll be able to find all of the maps for every future week right here: https://t.co/Az3Qfd5vCi #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/IOjeZxE0IC — Pro Game Guides (@progamerguides) August 27, 2020

The other Purple coin is on the opposite side of the map. It can be found west of Weeping Woods and to the southeast of Holly Hedges.

The four Green coins are spread fairly evenly across the map. One is slightly southeast of Slurpy Swamp. Another is just to the west of Lazy Lake. The third is by the river between Doom’s Domain and Salty Springs, while the final coin is just south of Steamy Stacks.

The Blue coins are a little bit more difficult to obtain because they’re hidden inside other items you’ll need to break first.

One of the Blue coins this week is at the top of a Steamy Stacks building inside a metal roadie case near the building’s roof. The second is in a wooden box on a shipping container at the beaches near Sweaty Sands. The final Blue coin can be grabbed by taking out a pile of rubble on the first floor of a ruined building just north of Lazy Lake.

While there are plenty of coin locations on the Fortnite map, and they’re relatively spread out, make sure to keep your head on a swivel if you’re looking to grab any. These drop spots are sure to be hot all week long as people fight to get any sort of XP boost they can.

If your goal is to just catch some wins, it might be a good idea to stay away from places like Lazy Lake or Steamy Stacks early in the game to avoid getting yourself into a messy situation.