Where to find all Monarch Level Up Tokens in Fortnite Chapter 3, season one

With only a week left of Chapter Three, season one in Fortnite, players are rushing to gain all the XP they can in order to max out their battle pass and unlock additional skin styles before the new season rolls in on March 19.

Luckily for players, Epic Games has made the task easier by providing them with a number of challenges that grant XP throughout the season. Daily, weekly, and seasonal quests, among many others, play a big role in helping players reach the highest level they can during a season. In addition to free challenges, Epic occasionally introduces challenge packs. These purchasable skins come with quests that help unlock more styles and items for the outfit, as well as some extra XP.

One of the challenge packs introduced in season one of Chapter Three was the Monarch’s Level Up Quest Pack. It includes the Monarch skin with four sets of weekly challenges to complete, unlocking a back bling, weapon wrap, and a golden variant for the Monarch visual. Each token also grants one full XP level, adding up to 28 levels total.

The skin can be purchased from the item store for 1,200 V-bucks, and Level Up Tokens can be collected until the end of the season. Here are the locations for each week’s Monarch’s Level Up Tokens.

Where to find week one Monarch Level Up Tokens

At Mighty Monument: On a small island east of Mighty Monument.

At Sunflower’s Saplings: South of Sleepy Sound, next to large bushes.

At Happy Camper: On a campsite southeast of Covert Cavern.

At Sandblast Estate: On the patio at the back of the house.

At Rocky Residence: In the living room.

East of Greasy Grove: In the middle of the bridge that connects the grass and the desert area.

Northeast of Logjam Lumberyard: On top of a mountain.

Where to find week two Monarch Level Up Tokens

Northwest of Sanctuary: On top of a hill northwest of Sanctuary, next to a wooden bench.

Northwest of Condo Canyon: On top of a cliff with a porta-potty, a few cacti, and two ziplines.

Northeast of Sleepy Sound: Near water on the northeast side of Sleepy Sound.

North of Greasy Grove: On the roof of a small building on the north side of Greasy Grove.

West of Chonker’s Speedway: Inside the small house close to the sea.

At Sunburned Shacks: On the patio of the red house east of Mighty Monument.

At Covert Cavern: On an elevated platform inside Covert Cavern.

Where to find week three Monarch’s Level Up Tokens

East of Tilted Towers: In a pit east of the area.

At Turbine: On the shore next to a boat.

At the Temple: South side of the Temple.

At Logjam Lumberyard: East side of Logjam, next to a food truck.

At Chonker’s Speedway: East side of Chonker’s Speedway.

At Camp Cuddle: At the house on the hill, next to a campfire.

At Tow Away Beach: Between two beach houses northeast of the Joneses.

Where to find week four Monarch Level Up Tokens

South of Sanctuary: Between two hills south of Santuary.

North of Shifty Shafts: On a mountaintop next to two chests.

At Tilted Towers: Next to the Reboot Van.

At The Ruins: Southeast from Mighty Monument, east side of The Ruins

At Haven’s Oasis: On an oasis west of Chonker’s Speedway.

At Fisher’s Paradise: On a small island southwest of Covert Cavern.

At Condo Canyon: On top of a building, between two AC units.

Completing all quests will grant 28 XP levels, the Monarch’s Shattered Wings Back bling, the Monarch’s Glow weapon wrap, the golden style for the Shattered Wings back bling, and a golden style for the Monarch outfit.