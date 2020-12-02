Where to find all 40 fish in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 5 | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s latest season started this morning, and though the concept of fishing remains about the same as it did in Chapter Two, season one, the new patch has some tweaks to previous ones.

This season there are a total of 40 different fish available, and some of them require you to be in specific locations or be online at a specific time. Some can only be caught at night and some require you to have the “Pro Fishing Rod” item.

Among the new types of fish available are ones that have side effects outside of just dealing damage or healing you like the Snowy, Zero Point, and Rift floppers.

While normal types of flopper can be found in any body of water on the Fortnite map, a few locations will be home to very specific fish that you might need to catch for achievements and objectives.

Here’s a list of where you can find all of the fish in Fortnite Chapter Two, season five.

In the Swamp

Cuddle Jellyfish

Yellow Slurpfish

Southern Spicy Fish

Chinook Hop Flopper

White Slurpfish—This can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod at night time.

In the Mountains

Purple Slurpfish

White Spotted Spicy fish

Atlantic Hop Flopper—This can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.

Peely Jellyfish—This can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.

In the Forest

Drift Spicy Fish

Green Shieldfish

Red and Green Thermalfish

Green Thermalfish

Coho Hop Flopper

On the Coast

Purple Jellyfish

Black Striped Shieldfish

Chum Hop Flopper

Raven Thermalfish

Sky Blue Spicy Fish

Raven Thermalfish—This one can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.

Black Slurpfish—This can only be caught at night time.

These fish can be caught anywhere on the map: