Where to find all 40 fish in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 5 | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s latest season started this morning, and though the concept of fishing remains about the same as it did in Chapter Two, season one, the new patch has some tweaks to previous ones.
This season there are a total of 40 different fish available, and some of them require you to be in specific locations or be online at a specific time. Some can only be caught at night and some require you to have the “Pro Fishing Rod” item.
Among the new types of fish available are ones that have side effects outside of just dealing damage or healing you like the Snowy, Zero Point, and Rift floppers.
While normal types of flopper can be found in any body of water on the Fortnite map, a few locations will be home to very specific fish that you might need to catch for achievements and objectives.
Here’s a list of where you can find all of the fish in Fortnite Chapter Two, season five.
In the Swamp
- Cuddle Jellyfish
- Yellow Slurpfish
- Southern Spicy Fish
- Chinook Hop Flopper
- White Slurpfish—This can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod at night time.
In the Mountains
- Purple Slurpfish
- White Spotted Spicy fish
- Atlantic Hop Flopper—This can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.
- Peely Jellyfish—This can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.
In the Forest
- Drift Spicy Fish
- Green Shieldfish
- Red and Green Thermalfish
- Green Thermalfish
- Coho Hop Flopper
On the Coast
- Purple Jellyfish
- Black Striped Shieldfish
- Chum Hop Flopper
- Raven Thermalfish
- Sky Blue Spicy Fish
- Raven Thermalfish—This one can only be caught with a Pro Fishing Rod.
- Black Slurpfish—This can only be caught at night time.
These fish can be caught anywhere on the map:
- Tan Small Fry
- Silver Thermalfish
- Slurp Jellyfish
- Purple and Orange Thermalfish
- Tan Small Fry
- Purple Top Smallfry
- Molten Spicyfish
- Blue Slurpfish
- Light Blue Smallfry
- Blue Smallfry
- Black and Blue Shieldfish
- Standard variations of Flopper