Where to find a B.R.U.T.E mech in Fortnite Season X

B.R.U.T.E is a new form of vehicle added in Fortnite: Battle Royale that is mainly designed to be used by two players, one piloting the mech while the other fires its various weaponry from it.

The mechs are special in that their locations are always on the map from the get-go as they can appear anywhere across the wide-open space. When you load up the map for the first time after entering the battle Bus, you should be able to find this image below scattered as far as the eye can see.

This represents where the B.R.U.T.E is on the map and simply flying towards it will give you access to it. Be warned though, if the icon suddenly disappears on the map then it means another player has found it and started piloting it.

If they get out of the mech, however, the icon should reappear on the map, telling you where it is located. Be careful though as this could be a trap from an opposing player that might be lying in wait to strike.

The mechs are sure to be highly sought after in the early stages, especially in Duos and Squads, but they are actually quite squishy and easy to kill if they plaster then with bullets.