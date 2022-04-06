Where to destroy structures above a Data Receiver, then collect the data in Fortnite Chapter 3

Every week in Fortnite comes with new challenges. Though you don’t have to complete any of them to enjoy the game, they’re an absolute must if you’re looking to complete your battle pass before the end of the season.

One of the challenges that became available with week three requires players to destroy structures above a data receiver and then collect the data. The quest can sound a bit complicated, but you should be able to complete it in a single go if you know where you need to go.

There are a total of six spots on the map where players can complete this new Fortnite challenge, and here’s where you can find them.

How to destroy structures above a Data Receiver and collect the data in Fortnite

Screengrab via Epic Games

The six data receivers are equally divided into two landmarks. Three of them can be found in Camp Cuddle, while the other three will be in The Joneses.

The data receivers in Camp Cuddle can be found at the following locations:

Inside the wooden building located in the middle of the landmark.

Close to the forest, which can be found on the eastern side of the landmark.

Inside the pink roofed building.

The data receivers in The Joneses can be found at the following locations: