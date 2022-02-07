Where to destroy mailboxes at Sleepy Sound or Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3, season one

Mailboxes are a common sight in Fortnite since they’re placed at the entrance of almost every house in the game. If you’re looking to complete the challenge that requires you to destroy them in Sleepy Sound and Tilted Towers, you may suddenly have a hard time finding mailboxes just because you need them this time around.

Though they can be found in both Sleepy Sound and Tilted Towers, you’ll be able to complete this challenge faster if you land in Sleepy Sound. This is mainly because of Tilted Towers’ general population, as players prefer landing at the location at the start of the game due to its rich loot and environment that favors close-quarter combat.

If you’re already in Sleepy Sound, start by looking for the two mailboxes that are located next to the hotel in Sleepy Sound. There’s also another mailbox at the town’s entrance, which will both be near payphones.

The quickest way to destroy mailboxes will be through using your pickaxe, but make sure to watch your back since you’ll also be out in the open while chipping away mailboxes. If you have building materials to work with, you can build a quick box around yourself to cover all angles. Once you’re done with the mailboxes, you can also start looting in the area since Sleepy Sound often has enough loot to gear up for one or two players.