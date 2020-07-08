Where to Dance on Camera at Sweaty Sands in Fortnite (Season 3 Week 4 Challenge) | Dot Esports

The fourth week of Fortnite’s Chapter two, season three just rolled out with a new bunch of challenges, all rewarding XP points for the latest Battle Pass.

The challenges of this season seem easier than the previous seasons, making completing them a seamless process if you know where to go.

One of this week’s challenges invites players to a dance party in Sweaty Sands. The dance floor is located near the pier in Sweaty Sands and is visible from the sky due to its flashy lights. You’ll know you’re at the right place since there will be stage lights around the dance floor and a professional camera.

You’ll need to start dancing for 10 seconds, on the dance floor, to complete the challenge, and you mustn’t move at all during the process. Though the time passes quickly while playing Fortnite, standing still and dancing for 10 straight seconds can get you killed quite quickly.

We recommend completing this challenge in the Team Rumble game mode just so you can quickly make your way back to Sweaty Sands if you get killed.

Completing the quest will award you with 35,000 XP.